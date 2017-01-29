www.13abc.com

Politics

Trump sets tougher lobbying restrictions

Trump said he talked about the ban a lot during the campaign and "we're now putting it into effect."

Get fit on the cheap

Health clubs have dropped their rates and initiation fees sharply in the years since the recession, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.

Priebus: Nothing to apologize for

Priebus tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that the action "doesn't affect green card holders moving forward" - the subject of legal challenges.

Nationwide protests erupt following Trump travel moratorium

Cries of "Let them in!" rose up from a crowd of more than 2,000 people protesting at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Sports

Bengals' Jones future under review

National

White House says "buffet of options" on paying for border wall

National

Woman lives six days without lungs

Evening Weather Forecast, January 29, 2017

In the Garden Winter Show Offs

Sunday Morning Forecast

Fire

Man dies after Toledo apartment fire

Movies

'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

Animals

Police dog-in-training gives birth to 7 pups with police dog

Local

Water trail proposed for northwest Ohio's Maumee River

State

California looks to build $7 billion legal pot economy

National

Message in a bottle found more than 20 years later

Courtesy: MGN Online
Politics

Pipeline opponents protest in Findlay

Politics

US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban

Politics

Local refugees worried about President Trump’s immigration ban

Crime

Erie County police, sheriffs on hunt for Daniel Wright

Fire

Several departments battle house fire in Whitehouse

Crime

Findlay police looking for 5 suspects in two separate armed robberies

Economy

Mexicans uniting against Trump's NAFTA plans

Regional

MI apologizes for fraud fiasco

National

President Trump's top Supreme Court contenders

