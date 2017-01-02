www.13abc.com

Health

New Ohio rule requires more training for restauranteurs

New training required by the state of Ohio is meant to keep you safe when you dine out. There are only a few weeks left for restaurant managers to get it done.

I-Team Investigation: I Got Hacked

It’s become a “buzz word” but it’s something that could be hitting close to your home: Hacking. While it’s an issue on a national stage, hackers are also looking at your bank accounts, credit cards and shopping accounts. The goal of the hacker is the take as much of your money, as quickly as possible. But there are ways you can hopefully prevent these problems.

Stop and Shop on Lagrange robbed

Robber caught a block away.

SWAT fire tear gas into home, end standoff

A tense standoff with a barricaded gunman has come to a peaceful resolution after Toledo SWAT fired teargas into a home and a man came out with his hands up. The standoff started shortly after 2:00 AM...

Traffic

Accident causing slowdowns on I-475 SB near Central

Crime

Perrysburg Township Police arrest kidnapping suspect

National

Goggled dog makes drivers smile

2/1/17 Noon Weathercast

Local man modeled mold that inspired Batman

2/1/17 Morning Weathercast

Animals

Pup Baron doing well, reward in abuse case soars past $40,000

Entertainment

U. of Mich. video game cache serves as an archive, at play

Local

Bedford stays "Scout Strong" after loss of football player

National

Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch has conservative pedigree

Politics

President Trump announces Supreme Court pick

National

Glitter sends message to stop bullying on social media

Politics

Ohio's Senators react to Supreme Court Pick

Automotive

Hundreds of supplier jobs leaving Toledo with the Jeep Cherokee

Investigation

I-Team Scam Survivor: Why you need to check your credit report

Community

Refugee families in limbo

Community

Hospitalized local Veteran needs help getting home.

Local

Loves ones welcome home members of 180th Fighter Wing

Local

Credit card skimmer found at Wood County gas station

Local

YMCA/JCC members and staff evacuated after bomb threat

Politics

GOP forced to delay Senate committee votes on Price, Mnuchin

