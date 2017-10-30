Toledo SWAT team trades in uniforms for superhero gear

Some Toledo Police officers traded in their uniforms for superhero gear on Monday. They did it to help brighten the day of some local children.

A lot of children are looking forward to a night of trick-or-treating for Halloween, but many kids can't get out and enjoy the night because they're hospitalized. ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital and The Toledo Police Department teamed up to bring the festivities to them.

It's the kind of thing a lot of kids dream about,:superheroes rappelling down the side of a building. Many of these children spend difficult hours, days, weeks and even months at Toledo Children's Hospital. So the Halloween celebration is a brief break from the medicine and the hospital bed.

Ten-year-old Christian Albain has leukemia, and is going through chemotherapy treatment, "This was awesome! I got to be around other kids and got to go trick-or-treating and see superheroes climb down the hospital. It was just great! "

This is a partnership between the hospital and the Toledo Police Department's SWAT Team. Arturo Polizzi is the President of Toledo Children's Hospital,"It makes you feel thankful for what you have and it makes you want to work even harder to make this a better place."

Sgt. William Shaner traded in his uniform for a Spider-Man costume.

It's a welcome break for a team that spends a lot of its time with people at their lowest points, "It is so cool to see the kids' faces and their smiles as we come down the rope. They're banging on the windows and cheering us on, and they are all in awe over it. It's good for us and it's great for the kids."

To these children and their families, these men are true superheroes.

Brittney Styer is Christians' mom,"It is so wonderful to see all the joy and the smiles. After everything these kids have gone through, to have people willing to reach out and do little things like this, it's means the world to all of us."

Sgt. Shaner says that feeling is mutual, "I look forward to it all year. We practice and plan for it, and it's so nice when it all comes together and works out so well. It makes me very happy."

Thanks to the hard work and generosity of so many, there were a lot of happy people here today.