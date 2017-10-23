Toledo Mayor: Harmful Algal Bloom Season comes to an end

Toledo's harmful algal bloom season has come to an end, according to Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

City leaders say nine days days of non-detect readings at Toledo's intake crib combined with water temperatures below 62 degrees are the reason for the end of the season.

“Our partners join us in confirming that the 2017 HAB season is over and our test results have shown non-detects at the intake crib in Lake Erie for nine consecutive days,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson in a release provided to 13abc. “We continue to provide safe drinking water for 500,000 people.”

Chemists at the city's water treatment plant will continue daily sampling for microcystin. Results from those tests will be posted every Wednesday on the Division of Water Treatment’s page.