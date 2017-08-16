Toledo rallies for unity

TOLEDO - (13abc Action News) - Under an iconic mural declaring Toledo's love of community, about 100 people rallied for unity.

The faces were black and white and latino. They carried banners for peace and equality. And their message was standing against racism and hate.

Reverend Donald Perryman with United Pastors for Social Empowerment spoke to the crowd, saying, "Hate is hate, right? Violence is violence. Bigotry and racism is bigotry and racism."

Dr. Maseeh Relman of the United Muslim Association of Toledo told those assembled. "Stand in solidarity and fight against this scourage of hatred, bigotry, injustice and inhumanity."

Hatred and bigotry spilled into the streets in Charlottesville, VA this weekend.

One person died in the racially-fueled mayhem.

Richard Lankford, the CEO of the Frederick Douglass Center says, "Hate crimes that's going on in American has to be stopped. It's not tolerated. We're here for love, peace and unity."

Fr. Tony Gallagher, a retired priest says, "There's just no reason for hate. Those are not our values."

Keith Jordan told 13abc reporter Bill Hormann, which this rally, which he organized,... is well-intentioned... but too late.

Keith Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Community Relations says, "I hate that we have to see a bad situation to say, oh but we're here."

Toledo has worn the ugly scar of race-riots.

And the police and community leaders *are* in the neighborhoods addressing issues before they become incitements. But it's slow progress.

Linda Alvarado-Arce, the executive director of the Board of Community Relations says, people "don't trust. They don't trust the government, They don't trust the police."

But right now, there's concern we don't trust our neighbors.

Which maganified the importance of this small rally.

Reverend Perryman told the crowd, "All life is sacred and every life matters."

