Toledo City Council approves more money for Summit Street legal fight

City Council agreed to spend another $75,000 to hire a law firm “for assistance in cooperating with a federal investigation related to the Summit Street Roadway Improvements Project.”
News

Facebook community saves Goodtime One Cruise Tours in Sandusky

National

President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda

News

Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
National

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

News

Staff shortages, mail delays continue to impact USPS

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Residents say post office on Ashland Avenue closed earlier due to staff shortages.

Politics

Here is everyone running for Toledo mayor and city council

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Toledo officially has three mayoral candidates and 20 city council candidates. The primary election will be held September 14.

News

City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The mayor said the public should not be going to such after-hours locations, while also asking the communities to report them.

News

Local hairstylist takes the world runway by storm as a plus-size male model

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The crowd’s reaction was so intense that Goforth is now being courted by modeling agencies.

Health

Cherry Street Mission, Unison Health open new on-site clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The clinic will offer onsite mental health and substance abuse treatment to guests staying at Cherry Street, including one-on-one therapy, group sessions, health screenings, and medication treatment.
News

News

News

News

News

Elderly man dies in accidental drowning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man was trying to pull in his boat when he fell in at the Brest Bay Marina.

News

100-year-old stone wall in Sylvania being moved because of construction project

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
“We consider the stone wall the gateway to Sylvania,” said Jeff Clegg, President and CEO of Toledo Memorial Park.

News

Female caddies thrive at Inverness Club

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
The club employs approximately 250 caddies, coming from high schools and colleges across the area. The starting age for caddies is 14.

News

Health Department Farmers Market promotes Health and Safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Willie Daniely III
Toledo Lucas County Health Department is encouraging residents to buy produce and be safe at a pop-up farmers market.

National

US renews public health emergency for COVID

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency declaration for another 90 days.

National

Big infrastructure bill in peril; GOP threatens filibuster

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING
The bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden is hanging precariously ahead of a crucial Wednesday test vote as senators struggle over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in public works spending.

National

Gas prices jump 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, show little signs of relief

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Debra Dolan
Gas prices are 98 cents more than this time a year ago, but that's not keeping drivers off the roads.

National

Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thomas Barrack, 74, was among three men charged in New York federal court with trying to influence foreign policy while Trump was running in 2016 and later while he was president.

News

Thousands expected for Eid Al Adha celebrations at Islamic Center of Greater Toledo

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Ashley Bornancin
Thousands in Toledo will be celebrating the Muslim holiday at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

News

Toledo not alone in seeing gun violence increase

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
Gun violence has been increasing across the United States since the pandemic hit.

National

COVID vaccines for kids still months away

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN
Pfizer says data for children 5 to 11 could come sometime in September with emergency use authorization coming shortly thereafter.

News

Toledo leaders announce plenty of summer programs for local kids

Updated: May. 4, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis and Kristian Brown
Programs range from summer basketball and baseball to roller skating to theatre, and includes movies in the park, dance parties, and summer meal programs.

National

Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, TAMMY WEBBER and TODD RICHMOND
The spread of the delta variant and deep political divisions over the COVID-19 outbreak have complicated decisions surrounding going back to school.

Crime

Man leads police on chase, loaded firearm found inside his car

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The chase ended when the suspect struck another occupied vehicle at Jackman and Sylvania.

National

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.

News

School districts making tough decisions about masks this fall

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Superintendents of local school districts are weighing in about mask policies for the fall.

News

President Joe Biden comes to Tri-State: What you need to know

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Goffinet
University officials confirmed the location, saying they are “humbled and honored” to host the event.

News

Toledo’s Mayor says violence solutions could take a while

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT
|
By Shaun Hegarty
“I think policing is only one part of the solution,” said Kapszukiewicz. “I think it is wrong and simplistic to say the only thing we need to do is address a spike in crime is police policies or hiring police."

National

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily confronted Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in testimony before a Senate committee.

National

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

News

Paulding County authorities searching for missing 21-year-old man

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Police believe Clay Dockery could be driving a 2007 Honda Pilot that was stolen from his next-door neighbor's home.

News

Bomb threat found in restroom at Toledo assembly complex

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By WTVG Staff
Nothing suspicious was found during a search of the complex.