Advertisement

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

Early Friday, users of the apps reported crashes when they tried to open them up. Facebook attributed the problem, which was quickly fixed, to a bug in its software development kit, or SDK, a tool developers use to integrate their apps with Facebook.

The integration allows people to use their Facebook credentials to log in to apps for dating, music or anything else. Google, Apple and other companies also offer SDKs to developers.

It also allows the app developers to send data from their app to Facebook, which tracks and measures what people do on the apps. The data is useful both for the app developers and Facebook, which uses sophisticated systems to measure how people respond to ads, how they use its service and how much time they spend on it.

In March, the video calling service Zoom was sued in California for sharing user data with Facebook using its SDK, a practice it now says it has stopped.

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May. The company said in a statement Friday that a “code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK.”

The crashes Friday happened even if users were not logged in to the apps using Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hanna nears landfall in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Rain and wind in Port Mansfield, Texas as Hurricane Hanna approaches

National

Bolsonaro meets with supporters after testing negative

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Bolsonaro greets supporters wearing a mask, but not socially distancing just hours after saying he tested negative.

National

TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Updated: 1 hour ago
Longtime television host Regis Philbin died Friday at the age of 88, People magazine reports, citing a statement from his family.

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Latest News

National

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

Updated: 4 hours ago
Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

National

China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
The ministry gave no details, but U.S. federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close.

National

Chinese consulate in Houston officially closes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The Chinese Consulate in Houston is officially closed.

National

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.