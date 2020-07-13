Advertisement

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday demanded more information about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her by Tuesday with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone's sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence.

Hours after the judge's directive, the Justice Department submitted to the court a two-page order making clear that the clemency extended to both Stone's prison sentence and his supervised release.

In the order, also posted on the website of the Justice Department's pardon attorney office, Trump wrote that justice would not be served were Stone "to remain confined to his home or serve the said sentence, and the safety of the community will not be compromised if he is released from home confinement and clemency is granted."

Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison. Stone was convicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation of making false statements, tampering with a witness and obstructing lawmakers who were examining Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The president told reporters on Monday that he was getting "rave reviews" for his action on Stone and restated his position that the Russia investigation "should have never taken place."

Democrats lambasted Trump's action on behalf of Stone as having undermined the rule of law, and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican to vote to convict the president during his impeachment trial, called the clemency decision "unprecedented, historic corruption." Mueller himself defended the Stone prosecution in a Washington Post opinion piece in which he said Stone "remains a convicted felon, and rightly so."

In an interview Monday evening on Fox News, Stone, 67, described the criminal investigation and prosecution as the "most horrible experience you can have."

Stone said that while he knew Trump might "take some shots" for the commutation, "I think most people, most fair-minded people, understand he saved my life and, at least on paper, he gave me a chance to fight for vindication."

Although presidents have broad authority to commute prison sentences and issue pardons, the brief order from Jackson — who presided over Stone's trial last year — made clear that the judge nonetheless sought additional information and clarity about the clemency, including the actual executive order from the White House.

In a separate case, a federal judge has resisted the Justice Department's motion to dismiss its criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, even though Flynn pleaded guilty during Mueller's investigation to lying to the FBI. That request from the government has been tied up in the courts.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: moments ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump speaks as Florida tops virus death mark

Updated: moments ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
A juvenile is facing additional charges after a riot at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

News

Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The head of the union that represents workers at the Toledo Assembly complex is calling for change after he says dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 32 minutes ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Latest News

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

National

Philadelphia protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three civil rights lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force that injured protesters and bystanders alike during peaceful protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Coronavirus

Delta CEO Ed Bastian talks about the airline industry in a pandemic world

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The global pandemic has greatly changed the airline industry.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The president is speaking from the White House Rose Garden.

Coronavirus

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.