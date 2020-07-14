Advertisement

An Oahu fisherman’s shark encounter is caught on camera

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu fishermen caught a tall tale on camera during a recent paddle out off Oahu’s south shore.

Devin Kanda was fishing in a kayak off Diamond Head on the Fourth of July.

He had just caught an 18 pound ono and was packing up the fish in his bag as he dangled his feet in the water. Then he saw something heading straight in his direction.

“I just saw this mass coming toward me. I thought it was another kayak,” Kanda said.

But another kayak it was not. Instead, it was a large shark.

“Just in time, I put my leg up before it could take a bite of my foot,” Kanda said. And it was all caught on camera.

“You can see the camera, it shakes a little because its head was right under the kayak rubbing against it,” he said.

The shark wasn’t aggressive and possibly just curious as he swam right under Kanda and his freshly caught fish.

Kanda says he goes fishing about once every two weeks. On this trip, he was joined by two friends in nearby kayaks.

While its an encounter that would frighten most people, Kanda was moved by it in a powerful way.

“For me, it was like, not really panic but just like — in awe,” he said. “This thing is so massive... You feel blessed by its presence and it didn’t attack you and you got away from it.”

He hopes his encounter will help other oceangoers realize, “it’s just part of the thing, it’s just the risk that you take, it’s part of the whole experience,” and to always be aware of your surroundings, especially while on the water.

He posted the full video on his Youtube Channel, @finjahs, where it’s already got over 4,200 views.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: moments ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump speaks as Florida tops virus death mark

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
A juvenile is facing additional charges after a riot at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

News

Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The head of the union that represents workers at the Toledo Assembly complex is calling for change after he says dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Latest News

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

National

Philadelphia protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three civil rights lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force that injured protesters and bystanders alike during peaceful protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Coronavirus

Delta CEO Ed Bastian talks about the airline industry in a pandemic world

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The global pandemic has greatly changed the airline industry.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The president is speaking from the White House Rose Garden.

Coronavirus

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.