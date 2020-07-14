Dozens Test Positive For COVID On Put In Bay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 66 out of almost 1,000 people from Put-In-Bay tested positive for COVID-19. The Ottawa County Health Department released the numbers on Tuesday. The testing was done over the weekend after complaints about visitors partying without social distancing safety measures including wearing masks. Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham says that’s a positive rate of 7% which is in line with the state number of cases. The number of cases came in lower than expected and will allow the health department to do contact tracing in an effort to contain the spread of COVID.

