Advertisement

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend will remain behind bars until trial after she was denied bail Tuesday as a risk to flee rather than face charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.

Two Epstein accusers implored the judge to keep British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell detained after she pleaded not guilty to the charges during a video court hearing in Manhattan.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said even the most restrictive form of release would be insufficient to ensure Maxwell would not flee, particularly now that she has seen the strength of the evidence and realizes that she could face up to 35 years in prison if she is convicted.

As the judge explained her reasoning for denying bail, Maxwell dropped her head repeatedly, appearing dejected. At one point, she appeared to wipe a tear from underneath one eye.

Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July 2 arrest at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate, where prosecutors say she refused to open the door for FBI agents, who busted through to find that she had retreated to an interior room. Her lawyer, Mark S. Cohen, told the judge that Maxwell was in her pajamas and had been told that security protocol called for her to retreat to her room if there was any disturbance outside her doors.

The judge rejected Cohen's claim that Maxwell was hiding from the public and the media rather than investigators when she purchased a $1 million mansion late last year.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said Maxwell posed as a journalist, “Jen Marshall” under another name when she bought the New Hampshire estate.

Maxwell was charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997.

As part of the government’s presentation, Moe read aloud a statement by one female accuser while another, Annie Farmer, gave a very short statement by phone asking the court to detain Maxwell. Farmer said Maxwell was a “sexual predator who groomed and abused me.” She said Maxwell “lied under oath and tormented her survivors.”

An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged that she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case stemming from Epstein’s abuse of girls and women.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019, several weeks after he was also confronted by two accusers at a bail hearing who insisted that he should remain in jail while awaiting sex trafficking charges that alleged he abused girls at his Manhattan and Florida mansions in the early 2000s.

In court papers, Maxwell’s lawyers argued that Epstein’s death left the media “wrongly trying to substitute her for Epstein — even though she’d had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade, had never been charged with a crime or been found liable in any civil litigation, and has always denied any allegations of claimed misconduct.”

Prosecutors said in court that Maxwell was a flight risk because of her “undisclosed wealth” and “extensive international ties” that could put her out of the reach of extradition.

“She has the ability to live off the grid indefinitely,” Moe said, citing Maxwell’s access to millions of dollars and the scant information about her finances provided by her lawyers.

Maxwell’s lawyers pushed to have her released on $5 million bail. They said she “vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

The judge set a trial date for July 2021.

Afterward, some accusers praised the decision to keep Maxwell detained.

In a statement, Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she was “thrilled.”

“Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey Epstein would not have been able to fulfill his sick desires,” Giuffre said. “Ghislaine preyed on me when I was a child. As with every other of her and Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, I will have to live with what she did to me for the rest of my life. The rest of her life should be spent behind bars.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: moments ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump speaks as Florida tops virus death mark

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
A juvenile is facing additional charges after a riot at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

News

Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The head of the union that represents workers at the Toledo Assembly complex is calling for change after he says dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 34 minutes ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Latest News

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

National

Philadelphia protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three civil rights lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force that injured protesters and bystanders alike during peaceful protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Coronavirus

Delta CEO Ed Bastian talks about the airline industry in a pandemic world

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The global pandemic has greatly changed the airline industry.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The president is speaking from the White House Rose Garden.

Coronavirus

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.