Ottawa Hills announce plans for the Fall

Toledo, Ohio(WTVG) - Ottawa Hills Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske says the district has come up with a plan to educate students during the pandemic.

“We’ve had a coronavirus response team in place which is made up of teachers, administrators, support staff, many of those teachers are parents. We’ve also had health care professionals from our community get involved and giving feedback.”

86 percent of parents who filled out a survey said they wanted their kids back in school buildings this Fall. Classes will begin August 17th.

Dr. Fineske says, "The plan that we put together we presented to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and gained their blessing on the plan, they had a lot of great questions for us, and we had us change a few things that we brought forward to them, but in the end we were able to gain that approval"

The plan focuses on prevention, social distancing, hygiene and cleaning protocols, and the social emotional health of students.

Classes will broadcast live through Google Meet, so kids can connect to their classes from their device at home, if the choose to learn virtually.

Dr. Fineske says, “Here at Ottawa Hills we feel it is very important that students our educated by our Ottawa Hills teachers, so in order to do that you have to create a remote environment that can handle that from a home setting.” Students and staff will be required to wear masks. The full plan will be outlined for parents Thursday.

