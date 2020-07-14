Advertisement

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Employees injured during riot at detention center.
(WTVG)
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Lucas county juvenile correction officers are injured after a riot in the Juvenile Justice Center. Administrators say they will file charges against the teen who allegedly assaulted an employee. Juvenile detention officers at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center are concerned for their safety after a riot in the boys unit. One incident happened yesterday.

“It was minor injuries. A scraped knee and a bruise to the back of the head,” said Dan Jones.

Administrator Dan Jones says it started with a power outage then two kids got into a fight.

“While staff was responding to that incident another youth snuck out of his door unlocked all the doors. So there was about six or seven youth running around. Two were aggressive with staff.”

The youth went behind a podium which is open to anyone to unlock the doors. Its the same area where detention officers keep handcuffs and sharp tools. Jones says they’ve recorded kids assaulting staff in the last three days.

Sources tell 13abc some of the trouble makers are being held for shooting at undercover police officers. Jones claims the main offender is not from Toledo.

“The youth most violent is an interstate youth. He’s from another state. The other is more verbally aggressive and can be physically aggressive is also an interstate youth,” said Jones.

He says that youth is facing additional charges. The boys unit is on lockdown but they can only confine the teens for so long. Jones explains how he plans to protect the employees.

“We have to make sure that we are properly staffed,” said Jones.

He says they have anywhere from six employees a day to watch 29 violent youth.

