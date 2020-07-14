Advertisement

Toledo Mayor signs mask ordinance; new rules effective immediately

Masks are required inside all stores in the city
By Christina Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council has officially passed a mandatory mask ordinance for the city of Toledo. That ordinance was passed in a vote during a special meeting of the City Council on Monday afternoon. Toledo’s Mayor signed the ordinance Tuesday afternoon, making the new rules effective immediately.

Under the ordinance, masks are required inside public buildings, including grocery stores, restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses or structures. Schools and religious buildings are exempt from the order and will be allowed to implement their own rules regarding mask use.

Businesses that do not comply with the ordinance will face a $150 fine.

Exemptions to the rule include:

• Any individual who cannot wear one because of a medical condition, mental health condition, or developmental disability; an individual is not required to produce medical documentation of the condition or disability, provided an employer may require such documentation from an employee in accordance with state and federal law.

• Anyone under the age of 6

• Restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking and seated at their table

• In settings where it is not feasible, such as during a dental treatments, medical treatments, or swimming

• While engaged in exercising in a gym or other indoor facility so long as social distancing guidelines are met

• When an individual is in their work office, conference room, or other area not intended for use by the general public

The ordinance will be enforced by the Toledo Police and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. A first offense will receive a written warning, and a second violation will result in a minor misdemeanor and a fine of up to $150.

You can read the ordinance text here.

