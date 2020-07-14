Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex are are expressing concerns about their safety because of the COVID-19 crisis. The assembly lines were idled in March because of the pandemic, but workers have been back on the job since mid-May. Union leaders say dozens of people have tested positive for the virus, and they want changes made.

About 40 workers at the Toledo plants have tested positive for the virus. That’s according to UAW Local 12 president Bruce Baumhower.

“It is very tense inside the plants right now. Our members are upset and scared and rightfully so in my view,” said Baumhower.

Baumhower says when the lines first started running again there were some great safety measures in place. Many of them were developed by skilled trades workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex. He doesn’t believe all the proper safety measures are still in place. And when it comes to testing the workforce for the virus, he wants it available to everyone.

“They are not offering testing. We have said from day one there needs to be testing for everyone, and anyone who wants it should get it. They have refused to do that.”

Baumhower says despite the challenges they say they face, the employees love what they do.

"They have a tremendous amount of pride, but they also want to go home safe to their families every night."

If changes aren’t made, Baumhower says the workforce could walk out. “You know we’ve got a lot of safety concerns and we can strike over safety . It may come to that if the company doesn’t turn thing around.”

However, Baumhower is hopeful it doesn’t come to that. “We’ll get this turned around. We’ll either get through with the company or we’ll be fighting the company. They have to decide which they want,' he said.

FCA released a statement about the pandemic and its workforce.

“FCA continues to make the health and safety of its employees a top priority. Since restarting our operations, we have not had any spread of the virus in our plants. Any suggestion to the contrary is completely untrue. Even as local economies have started to reopen, our comprehensive, multi-layered program of safety measures remains in place inside our facilities to protect our employees. Where we have had an employee test positive, social distancing, mandatory use of personal protection equipment, and cleaning and disinfecting have been in full use. We also have been aggressive in following recommended guidelines for contact tracing to prevent the spread and transmission, which may require people to stay home out of an abundance of caution. We continue to monitor the situation to ensure that we are taking every precaution to protect our employees, their families and our communities. "

