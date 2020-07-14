UPDATE: Police release graphic video of shooting of man involved in mask stabbing
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man has died following an incident that began at a Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, Sean Ruis, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks.
Police said the customer, Ruis, who was not wearing a mask was refused service by the store.
MSP said Ruis pulled out a knife and stabbed the 77-year-old Lansing man and then fled the scene from in a car.
MSP responded to the incident at the store, and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Police said an Eaton County deputy located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Jerryson Drive in Delta Township around 7:13 a.m.
MSP said Ruis immediately exited the vehicle and walked toward the deputy with weapons.
The deputy, a 22-year veteran, attempted to increase distance by backing up and “subsequently shot and injured” Ruis who was taken to the hospital and died during surgery.
At a press conference Tuesday, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the stabbing victim was in serious condition after being taken to a local hospital. He didn’t know where or how many times the man was stabbed.
The MSP released a video of the incident on one of its Twitter accounts. The video is graphic in nature.
MSP also released body camera footage of the incident, which is also graphic.
Reich said it appeared Ruis came at the deputy with two knives and a screwdriver.
MSP said the deputy wasn’t injured. She was put on administrative leave.
“It’s very unfortunate she had to use her weapon,” Reich said. “She saved her life. That’s the most important thing here.”
Police were also at the Quality Dairy, where the store was blocked off with police tape Tuesday.
Quality Dairy CEO Ken Martin said no employees were injured in the incident and that the store will still comply with the mask order for customers.
“We’re just asking for all parties, regardless of what side of the mask issue you’re on, for civility,” Martin said. “Give (the employees) a break.”
Reich said, that as an Eaton County resident, he sees almost everyone wearing masks with a few exceptions. Some people may be disgruntled about it, he said.
“But, you know,” Reich said, “we’re all trying to stay safe and we’re all trying to abide by what the rules are.”
Reich told people to wear a mask.
“Let’s get through this together,” he said.
Aaron Jenkins, MDOT spokesperson, confirmed to News 10 that Ruis was a transportation technician at MDOT and has been working there since 2008. Jenkins said Ruis was expected to come to work Tuesday.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Ruis didn’t have any kind of criminal history in the county.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the MSP. Once their investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the Eaton County prosecutor’s office.
