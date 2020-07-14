UPDATE: Police release graphic video of shooting of man involved in mask stabbing

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man has died following an incident that began at a Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, Sean Ruis, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks.

Police said the customer, Ruis, who was not wearing a mask was refused service by the store.

MSP said Ruis pulled out a knife and stabbed the 77-year-old Lansing man and then fled the scene from in a car.

MSP responded to the incident at the store, and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Police said an Eaton County deputy located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Jerryson Drive in Delta Township around 7:13 a.m.

MSP said Ruis immediately exited the vehicle and walked toward the deputy with weapons.

The deputy, a 22-year veteran, attempted to increase distance by backing up and “subsequently shot and injured” Ruis who was taken to the hospital and died during surgery.

At a press conference Tuesday, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the stabbing victim was in serious condition after being taken to a local hospital. He didn’t know where or how many times the man was stabbed.

The MSP released a video of the incident on one of its Twitter accounts. The video is graphic in nature.

VIDEO IS SENSITIVE IN NATURE: Eaton County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Involved Shooting. The Michigan State Police 1st District Investigation Response Team is investigating the deputy involved shooting that occurred on Jerryson Drive in Delta Twp, Eaton County on July 14. pic.twitter.com/733H2iOhCa — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 14, 2020

MSP also released body camera footage of the incident, which is also graphic.

Deputy Involved Shooting Video For Immediate Release: Statement from Sheriff Tom Reich regarding an Officer Involved Shooting incident: Earlier this morning, one of our Deputies was in an officer involved shooting. We immediately requested the Michigan State Police to conduct an independent and thorough investigation of this incident. They will submit the results of their investigation to the Eaton County Prosecutors Office. The initial information we have is that Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to assist the Michigan State Police in locating a male suspect who stabbed and caused serious injury to a person at the Quality Dairy store on Lansing Road in Windsor Township at 6:47 am, and had fled the scene in a vehicle. An area broadcast describing the suspect and vehicle was put out. At approximately 7:13 am an Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed the suspect in Delta Township driving north on Jerryson Dr. and made a traffic stop. Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Sean Ruis age 43, then exited his vehicle and violently attacked the Deputy with a knife. She backed away from him while repeatedly ordering him to drop the weapon, but he continued to advance and attack and she acted in defense of her life. Any further details or information on this incident will be released by the investigating agency, the Michigan State Police. The involved Deputy has been placed on Administrative Leave, which is standard procedure when involved in a shooting incident. We will also conduct an internal review of the incident for compliance with ECSO Policies and Procedures, and training. Our thoughts and prayers are for the full recovery of the victim who was stabbed at the Quality Dairy and for his family, and are with our Deputy who was subsequently violently attacked. They are also with the family of Mr. Ruis who was killed in this senseless, tragic incident. Posted by Eaton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Reich said it appeared Ruis came at the deputy with two knives and a screwdriver.

MSP said the deputy wasn’t injured. She was put on administrative leave.

“It’s very unfortunate she had to use her weapon,” Reich said. “She saved her life. That’s the most important thing here.”

Police were also at the Quality Dairy, where the store was blocked off with police tape Tuesday.

Quality Dairy CEO Ken Martin said no employees were injured in the incident and that the store will still comply with the mask order for customers.

“We’re just asking for all parties, regardless of what side of the mask issue you’re on, for civility,” Martin said. “Give (the employees) a break.”

Reich said, that as an Eaton County resident, he sees almost everyone wearing masks with a few exceptions. Some people may be disgruntled about it, he said.

“But, you know,” Reich said, “we’re all trying to stay safe and we’re all trying to abide by what the rules are.”

Reich told people to wear a mask.

“Let’s get through this together,” he said.

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT spokesperson, confirmed to News 10 that Ruis was a transportation technician at MDOT and has been working there since 2008. Jenkins said Ruis was expected to come to work Tuesday.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Ruis didn’t have any kind of criminal history in the county.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the MSP. Once their investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the Eaton County prosecutor’s office.

KILLED OVER A MASK? KILLED OVER A MASK? Michigan State Police say an unmasked man got in an argument with a masked man at a Quality Dairy over a facemask. The unmasked man then stabbed the masked man and left. Police later located the unmasked suspect at his home and the unmasked man then attempted to stab a deputy. The deputy then shot and killed the unmasked suspect. The masked man is in stable condition. (FULL RECAP at 4:45 in video) https://www.wilx.com/2020/07/14/heavy-police-presence-in-delta-township/ Posted by WILX Spencer Soicher on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

MSP Lansing Troopers and Eaton County Sheriff’s Department Deputies respond to Quality Dairy store in Windsor Twp, Eaton County on July 14 at 6:45 AM for a 911 call about a stabbing incident. Preliminary investigation shows that two customers were inside the store and an pic.twitter.com/fSH125iB49 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 14, 2020

Police are investigating on the scene at Quality Dairy on Lansing Rd, in Dimondale Posted by WILX News 10 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.