Advertisement

White House-backed campaign pushes alternate career paths

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Darlene Superville
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday unveiled a White House-backed national ad campaign highlighting alternative ways to start a career, an initiative targeting students, mid-career workers and the millions who are now unemployed because of the coronavirus.

Called “Find Something New,” the campaign is backed by Apple Inc. and IBM Corp. It was quickly bashed on social media as being tone deaf and inadequate for the times.

The Trump administration has long emphasized skills-based job and vocational training as an alternative to two- or four-year college degree programs for high school graduates, arguing that college isn't for everyone and that a degree isn't required for many jobs.

The campaign had been in the works for some time, but gained new urgency after efforts to slow the coronavirus outbreak left millions of people unemployed.

Ivanka Trump said President Donald Trump has been talking about alternate career paths since the beginning of the administration, in part because of growing automation.

“Now as a result of COVID, people need to, unfortunately, in some cases, learn a completely new skill,” Ivanka Trump said, referring to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

She cast it as an opportunity for people to get on a “new trajectory” and said, “We want to facilitate that connection back to the workforce and make it as smooth as possible.”

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said the effort is “all well and good,” but added that the White House and Congress must do more.

“For tens of millions of American workers slammed by the pandemic, it is about finding something at all,” Zandi said in an email. He urged both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue to pass another economic aid package to help those who are out of work or are working fewer hours, and to prevent additional job losses and higher unemployment.

Ginny Rometty, IBM’s executive chairman, said during the announcement that the campaign will help encourage companies to embrace “skills first” hiring as hers has done.

“Don’t look just at a degree, but look at the skills someone has and let them get started,” she said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said it was particularly important during a time of racial strife to connect people with resources that can help them find well-paying jobs and build lasting careers.

“That mission has never been more urgent than now,” Cook said.

The effort was panned by American Bridge 21st Century, a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates, and praised by the head of the Republican Party.

Kyle Morse, a spokesperson for American Bridge, said Trump was telling workers to “take a hike” after wrecking an economy that was supposed to be his selling point in the election.

He predicted voters this fall would “find something new'” by electing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted: “Fantastic partnership between the private sector, @IvankaTrump and the Trump administration aimed at helping Americans find the right path for their career goals.”

The nonprofit Ad Council created the “Find Something New” campaign with IBM, Apple, members of the Business Roundtable and the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

A 30-second spot unveiled Tuesday features ordinary people talking about their experiences with career challenges and transitions. Among them are a fitness instructor who completed an apprenticeship program and became a welder after her gym went under, and a man who lost his job twice in one year, took online certification courses and now works as a tech consultant.

Tiffany Anderson, of Leander, Texas, says in the ad that she had no career plan after finishing high school, but became a phlebotomist after taking a medical course online.

“You will find something,” she says.

companion website offers links to education and training options, including online and virtual learning.

Ads will appear nationwide across TV, digital and print platforms in time and space donated by various media companies, the Ad Council said.

More than 20 corporations and organizations, including Apple, IBM and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, funded the campaign. The Ad Council declined to say how much it cost.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump speaks as Florida tops virus death mark

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
A juvenile is facing additional charges after a riot at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

News

Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The head of the union that represents workers at the Toledo Assembly complex is calling for change after he says dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 36 minutes ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Latest News

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

National

Philadelphia protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three civil rights lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force that injured protesters and bystanders alike during peaceful protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Coronavirus

Delta CEO Ed Bastian talks about the airline industry in a pandemic world

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The global pandemic has greatly changed the airline industry.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The president is speaking from the White House Rose Garden.

Coronavirus

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.