Bedford Twp Veterans Center relocates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bedford Township Veterans Center has some new digs. The non-profit was created in 2017 as a way to give veterans a chance to connect, share stories and heal. The organization is family focused, helping veterans of all ages who might be in need. It could be something as simple as hanging out with others who have served but the organization also connects veterans with services, rides to medical appointments, food and other basic necessities.

“If they need food, a car, car insurance, a new roof on the house...we help from A to Z,” says Jim Horne, a veteran and board member for the Bedford Twp. Veterans Center.

The Center was gifted an old carryout on Lewis Avenue, just a few blocks from the former location and the group is working to renovate the space so they can reopen. COVID-19 shutdown many of the in-person sessions, instead they are helping veterans on an as requested basis for now, until the new space is up and running.

In order to move forward, the non-profit is raising money to fund the mission. They have a few volunteers doing the heavy lifting and some contractors donating supplies and time but they are still looking for additional volunteers and monetary donations.

If you would like to help, contact the Bedford Township Veterans Center.

