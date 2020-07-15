Advertisement

Despite filing extension, some small business owners feel the pinch of 2019 tax bills

The tax filing deadline was extended from April 15 to July 15 and now they've come due.
By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nancy White has been preparing taxes for over 40 years, and today she is slammed with people filing at the eleventh hour.

“Now we’re getting all of our clients from March and April which is really hitting us hard. We’re spending long hours here,” she says.

The deadline was originally extended from the usual date of April 15th to July 15 as a means of helping the country deal with the pandemic. But coronavirus is still here, and many businesses struggling in 2020 have to scrape together funds to pay taxes on booming 2019 sales.

“I saw a client today and his business is way down, and he not only has to pay his tax preparation fees, but he also has to pay his tax preparation fees, which is hard on him, they have to pay taxes due, so it’s hard for them to come up with the money. And the only thing they can do if they don’t have the money is to file the extension and send in as much as they can to avoid paying a lot of interest on it,” says White.

If you’re unable to pay, you can set up a payment plan with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you realize that you’re not going to get the paperwork in order before the midnight deadline, you can file for an extension. That will give you until October 15th to file, but you sill have to pay what you think you owe tonight to avoid interest and penalties.

“A lot of the people owe the same amount or a little bit more than last year, so if you send it at least 100% of what you owed last year you’ll be fine. You won’t be penalized,” says White.

Any balance on your 2019 taxes left unpaid at midnight will begin to accrue interest.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive coming up Saturday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
All donors will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody as part of the donation process.

News

Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Theater had been at the mall for 31 years.

News

Positive COVID-19 case closes Sylvania Auto Title office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
An employee tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure of the office.

Lpga

Marathon Classic will be played without spectators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Organizers made the announcement on Thursday after consulting with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, saying “the safety of spectators, volunteers, staff, and the LPGA athletes remains the top priority.”

News

Toledo reacts to DeWine’s statewide address

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Many were expecting a statewide mandate and say they are ready for one.

Latest News

News

UTMC postponing Request for Proposals, will focus on short-term stabilization

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The University feels strides have been made in short-term stabilization efforts.

News

Toledo reacts to Gov. DeWine's statewide address

Updated: 5 hours ago
Many were expecting a statewide mask mandate.

News

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing sites in Ohio

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The nationwide chain now has more than 160 testing sites in Ohio.

News

Father charged after accidentally shooting son in East Toledo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Michael Bartlett faces two charges from the Thursday morning shooting.

News

Detention officers speak out about safety at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Detention officers say they are out numbered by the juveniles.

News

Bedford Twp Veterans Center relocates

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
An area non-profit that caters to veterans is relocating in Monroe County.