DeWine pleads with Ohioans to wear masks, stay home, as coronavirus rages through state

(WTVG)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a 22 minute address televised live throughout the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pleaded with the public to start taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously once again.

Warning against seeing outbreak numbers like Florida, Texas, Arizona and California, DeWine said, “This nightmare does not have to be our future.”

While the governor did not announce any additional orders, he made another request for Ohioans to wear a mask in public and refrain from large gatherings, including family reunions, play dates and other activities.

DeWine commended the state for its effort in limiting the spread of the virus back in March and April.

But as businesses have re-opened, and people have congregated in various venues, that spread has increased beyond those initial numbers, particularly in certain cities, like Cincinnati and Cleveland.

”You made extraordinary sacrifices. You left school. You left work. You stayed home. You missed loved ones, milestones, and paychecks. But, because you are strong, steadfast, and selfless, you also saved lives. You flattened the curve.”

No vaccine is in sight, however.

Citing the more than a thousand in hospitals fighting COVID-19, DeWine said the increase wasn’t all due to additional testing.

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”>I’ve always found history to be a teacher. And so early in the pandemic, I read a book by John Berry called The Great Influenza about the catastrophic Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918. He wrote an article yesterday that puts our current reality into sobering perspective. ⬇️ <a href=“https://t.co/xZB0SuFx2l”>pic.twitter.com/xZB0SuFx2l</a></p>&mdash; Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) <a href=“https://twitter.com/GovMikeDeWine/status/1283516813532450816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

DeWine pleaded with his audience again at the end of the speech.

“Ask yourself this: Will the family reunion be worth it if your grandmother tests positive and dies? We’re all tired of being cooped up. I know your kids want to be with their friends. But, what’s better - knowing you did all you could to keep your family and neighbors safe and our economy open -- or taking risks that lead to illness, death, and another economic shutdown?”

He attempted to close on a positive note, saying that one day, “This virus will end.”

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F13abc%2Fvideos%2F647773295820572%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=“border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=“no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=“true” allowFullScreen=“true”></iframe>

