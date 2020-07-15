DeWine to address state in Wednesday evening event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has scheduled a TV address Wednesday evening as the state's coronavirus pandemic begins to build again.

DeWine’s office announced the 5:30 p.m. address with no indication of what his remarks will include. 13abc will carry the address live on air, as well as on our website and Facebook page.

The speech is not a news conference and won’t include questions from reporters. There is a Thursday new conference scheduled when revised county designations on the state’s virus rating and risk alert system will be announced.

