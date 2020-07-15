Advertisement

Firefighters responding to blaze on Angola in Toledo

According to TFRD, high power lines and a difficult locations caused concerns for crews fighting the fire
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene of a fire on Angola Road near Holland-Sylvania Wednesday afternoon. That fire caused a plume of black smoke that could be seen for quite a ways, prompting a response from social media.

According to Pvt. Sterling Rahe with TFRD, that fire started in a stack of plastic pallets, which he says was about 30 feet high and roughly 100 feet deep. Firefighters were able to knock down those flames and contain the fire, but not before a nearby bus was also damaged. There were no reported injuries.

Crews responding had to deal with a few safety concerns in battle that fire, including concerns over high power lines feeding nearby businesses and difficulty getting water to the fire due to its location in the building, but they were able to work around those issues. Firefighters are still on the scene working to put it out, but it is under control.

According to 13abc’s crew on scene, the effort to control the fire has temporarily closed Angola Road in both directions which is also causing some traffic issues on Holland-Sylvania. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeWine pleads with Ohioans to wear masks, stay home, as coronavirus rages through state

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces

News

Fire on Angola Near Holland Sylvania

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fire crews are responding to a blaze inside what they say is a large stack of plastic pallets.

Crime

Toledo woman charged after shooting at her child’s father

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Shawnal Lampkin is being charged with felonious assault.

News

Bowling Green city council passes mask ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The BG city council unanimously passed a city-wide mask ordinance.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green City Council passes mask ordinance

Updated: 17 hours ago
Bowling Green City Council passes mask ordinance

News

Slinging khakis, Door Dashing, and dreaming of the big leagues

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Jase Bowen was drafted by the Pirates in 2019. He's back home in the Toledo area after COVID-19 shut down minor league baseball.

News

Riot at Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 23 hours ago
Employees injured at the Juvenile Justice Center after a riot in the boys unit.

News

Toledo Mayor signs mask ordinance; new rules effective immediately

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo City Council has officially passed a mandatory mask ordinance for the city of Toledo. That ordinance was passed in a vote during a special meeting of the City Council on Monday afternoon. Toledo’s Mayor signed the ordinance Tuesday afternoon, making the new rules effective immediately.

News

Union leader calls for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
The head of the union that represents the employees says about 40 people have tested positive for the virus

News

Toledo enacts mask ordinance

Updated: 23 hours ago
|