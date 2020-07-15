Firefighters responding to blaze on Angola in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene of a fire on Angola Road near Holland-Sylvania Wednesday afternoon. That fire caused a plume of black smoke that could be seen for quite a ways, prompting a response from social media.

According to Pvt. Sterling Rahe with TFRD, that fire started in a stack of plastic pallets, which he says was about 30 feet high and roughly 100 feet deep. Firefighters were able to knock down those flames and contain the fire, but not before a nearby bus was also damaged. There were no reported injuries.

Crews responding had to deal with a few safety concerns in battle that fire, including concerns over high power lines feeding nearby businesses and difficulty getting water to the fire due to its location in the building, but they were able to work around those issues. Firefighters are still on the scene working to put it out, but it is under control.

According to 13abc’s crew on scene, the effort to control the fire has temporarily closed Angola Road in both directions which is also causing some traffic issues on Holland-Sylvania. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Avoid Holland-Sylvania. Due to a fire on Angola, traffic is backed up in both directions. pic.twitter.com/01raW2ua5Q — Christina Williams (@cwilliams13abc) July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.