Lucas County Fair celebrates 162 years with some big changes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While a lot of things have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, that is not the case for the Lucas County Fair.

The annual event is in full swing, but you will notice quite a few changes.

Organizers say the 23-acre site in Maumee lends itself well to social distancing. There are fewer rides and food vendors. The rides will also only operate Thursday-Sunday.

There are also all kinds of extra safety measures in place. Everything from handwashing stations and sanitizer everywhere, to signs reminding you to keep a safe distance from others.

Visitors and competitors are happy to follow the safety guidelines, and they’re glad to see the 162-year tradition continue this year.

Diane Katafiasz has been showing ponies and horses here since she was a child. She is here this year with generations of her family.

“The kids love it here. We are truly enjoying this as a family,” said Katafiasz. “My brothers brought their families and horses. I have mine here, too. We are all doing this together, and that is important. When the fair said we could come as long as their safety guidelines were met, we said of course. We all want to be safe. But if one more thing had been taken away, it would have been truly missed. We are very thankful, very grateful.”

The fair runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.