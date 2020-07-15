Advertisement

Mary Trump calls on president to resign

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT
(CNN) - Mary Trump called on her uncle, President Donald Trump, to resign.

She said it in an interview tied to her tell-all book.

She also spoke about visiting Trump in the White House in 2017, a few months after the inauguration.

This is her first television interview. In the first clip from the ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, she essentially says that her uncle is unfit for office and dangerous.

"And I just remember thinking, 'He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for, if he even knows what he signed up for,'" she said. "And I thought his response was actually more enlightening than my statement. And he said, 'They won't get me.' And so far, looks like he's right."

In response to the question of what she would say to him if she was in the Oval Office now, she said "resign."

The president's brother, Robert Trump, took Mary Trump and her publisher to court to try to block the book's release and block her from talking about it.

The New York Supreme Court lifted a temporary restraining order Monday, allowing her to promote her book.

She is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who died after a long bout with alcoholism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. ABC contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

