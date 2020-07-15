Advertisement

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.(Source: Michigan Lottery Connect)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

The man plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Each $20 ticket for the Lucky 7′s game, which launched in December 2019, offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: moments ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

News

DeWine pleads with Ohioans to wear masks, stay home, as coronavirus rages through state

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces

National

How to spot Comet Neowise

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
It got its name from NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted it in March.

National

Comet Neowise near Seattle

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Check out this timelapse video of the newly discovered comet Neowise.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

Latest News

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 1 hour ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.