Advertisement

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.
Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Council members in a North Carolina city voted Tuesday night to approve reparations for its Black citizens.

The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” Councilman Keith Young told the newspaper.

The resolution doesn’t mandate direct payments, but will make investments in areas where Black citizens face disparities, such as increasing minority home ownership, closing gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, and neighborhood safety.

The resolution also creates a committee to recommend programs and resources.

The city council also voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to approve a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Asheville and voted to select an outside firm to investigate the police department’s actions during recent protests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive coming up Saturday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
All donors will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody as part of the donation process.

National

Florida kangaroo in custody after hopping on streets of Fort Lauderdale

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Florida police officers hopped into action to capture a kangaroo Thursday morning.

National Politics

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

Coronavirus

Frustrated by coronavirus? Iceland wants to help by letting you scream

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Its tourism board has a website where you can record your screams, and listen to other people’s screams as well.

Coronavirus

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Target, CVS join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 36 minutes ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

National

Mike Tyson to battle ‘Jaws’ for Shark Week

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The special is billed as "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef."

News

Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Theater had been at the mall for 31 years.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine in Britain ready for next step

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
The vaccine development team at Imperial College in London are proceeding with the second, larger round of human trials.

National

Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of 5-year-old son

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The sentencing hearing for 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham began Thursday in McHenry County.

National

Chris Evans praises boy who saved sister from dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Captain America actor tells the boy he's a hero in a video.