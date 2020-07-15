Advertisement

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Jul. 15, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home.

The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself.

Stitt attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there.

Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, with nearly 22,000 confirmed positive cases in the state and 428 total deaths.

One of Stitt’s cabinet members, David Ostrowe, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

