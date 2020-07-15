Slinging khakis, Door Dashing, and dreaming of the big leagues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jase Bowen was supposed to be playing for the West Virginia Black Bears in Morgantown, WV this summer. Instead, COVID-19 canceled the minor league baseball season. Bowen returned home from the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training facility in Florida.

He’s been hitting, throwing, and lifting weights and he’s trying to face as much live pitching as possible. During one of his work outs he spoke with 13abc about “slinging khakis” at Vineyard Vines, working for Door Dash, and holding out hope that some sort of organized baseball can be played before the 2020 calendar year ends.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.