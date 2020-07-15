Advertisement

Slinging khakis, Door Dashing, and dreaming of the big leagues

By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jase Bowen was supposed to be playing for the West Virginia Black Bears in Morgantown, WV this summer. Instead, COVID-19 canceled the minor league baseball season. Bowen returned home from the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training facility in Florida.

He’s been hitting, throwing, and lifting weights and he’s trying to face as much live pitching as possible. During one of his work outs he spoke with 13abc about “slinging khakis” at Vineyard Vines, working for Door Dash, and holding out hope that some sort of organized baseball can be played before the 2020 calendar year ends.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeWine pleads with Ohioans to wear masks, stay home, as coronavirus rages through state

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces

News

Fire on Angola Near Holland Sylvania

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fire crews are responding to a blaze inside what they say is a large stack of plastic pallets.

News

Firefighters responding to blaze on Angola in Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
According to TFRD, high power lines and a difficult locations caused concerns for crews fighting the fire.

Crime

Toledo woman charged after shooting at her child’s father

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Shawnal Lampkin is being charged with felonious assault.

News

Bowling Green city council passes mask ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The BG city council unanimously passed a city-wide mask ordinance.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green City Council passes mask ordinance

Updated: 17 hours ago
Bowling Green City Council passes mask ordinance

News

Riot at Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 23 hours ago
Employees injured at the Juvenile Justice Center after a riot in the boys unit.

News

Toledo Mayor signs mask ordinance; new rules effective immediately

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo City Council has officially passed a mandatory mask ordinance for the city of Toledo. That ordinance was passed in a vote during a special meeting of the City Council on Monday afternoon. Toledo’s Mayor signed the ordinance Tuesday afternoon, making the new rules effective immediately.

News

Union leader calls for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
The head of the union that represents the employees says about 40 people have tested positive for the virus

News

Toledo enacts mask ordinance

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|