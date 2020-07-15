Toledo woman charged after shooting at her child’s father

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was indicted by a grand jury after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the neck.

Shawnal Lampkin, 24, is being charged with felonious assault with a three-year gun specification.

On July 5, Lampkin got into an argument with the father of her child. According to him, Lampkin got a handgun from the kitchen and followed him into the bedroom, where she fired one round at him. The shot struck him on the left side of his neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Documents do not say what his condition is.

