Two men sought in 7-Eleven assault case
The two men are seen on camera in a physical altercation with another man.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in connection with an alleged assault at a 7-Eleven in June.
Joshua Shrader, 27, and Jonathan Hurst, 26, are wanted in connection with the incident captured on security camera.
Anyone with information should contact Toledo Police.
