Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

(Gray News) - Retail giant Walmart and grocery-store chain, Kroger (including Dillons grocery stores in Kansas) are among businesses that soon require customers to wear face masks inside all of their stores.

Walmart announced the policy will begin Monday, July 20 at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Kroger’s policy begins next Wednesday, July 22.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the statement from Kroger said Wednesday. “As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe.”

Walmart said 65% of its stores are already located in areas where there is a government face mask mandate.

Company leaders say the policy change comes as they look to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company’s requirements at store entrances.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Sam’s Club members who show up without a mask will be provided a complimentary mask.

Other businesses implementing mask policies for customers include the Apple Store, Best Buy, Costco, Dollar Tree, and Starbucks.

