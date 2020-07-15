Advertisement

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

By Jacqueline Policastro, Gray DC
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) - The Ad Council created the iconic campaigns of Smokey Bear, Vince & Larry the Crash Test Dummies, and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Now, their latest public service announcement (watch in video box above) is trying to inspire Americans who need a job.

The “Find Something New” campaign highlights Americans who are using skills-based education to start or switch careers. The PSAs will appear across the country on TV, online, and in print.

The White House and Ad Council say various media companies donated the time and space for the PSA to air.

More than 20 corporations and organizations funded the campaign.

“Find Something New” is the latest initiative of the White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The executives of big businesses like Apple and IBM have a seat at the table. Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump is co-chair.

“We were thinking, ‘How do we get people who’ve been marginalized, who are on the sidelines? How do we get them to re-enter the workforce, go through these apprenticeships, training programs, learn while you earn, and acquire the skills for great careers?’” said Trump.

In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Trump says she doesn’t believe going to college is the right path for everyone.

When asked what kind of skills are in demand right now, Trump said, “We see employers from Walmart to Target hiring. There’s a tremendous demand in the tech space. These are for cloud computing, for IT entry-level positions [that] do not require college degrees. They require a form of credential and training.”

Trump is encouraging people to check out findsomethingnew.org. The website offers aptitude tests, a virtual career network, and information on resources for people struggling during unemployment.

Trump says the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board has been talking about alternative career paths for the past year before the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Then] COVID hit. The need is more important than ever. The content is the same, but we changed the tone and the messaging of the campaign,” explained Trump.

17.8 million Americans are out of work, but there are only 5.4 million job openings, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

