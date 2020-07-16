19 Ohio counties now in the red, including Lucas County
Lucas Co. joins Wood Co. at Level 3 of the state's coronavirus advisory.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A total of 19 Ohio counties are now list as Level 3 on the state’s public health advisory system, including Lucas County, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
That means all of Lucas County will now fall under the mandatory mask order.
According to DeWine, the county saw 393 new cases over the last two weeks. The average number of cases has quadrupled over the last three weeks, ER visits have doubled, and people seeing a doctor have tripled.
He pointed toward outbreaks at long-term care facilities and at a recent funeral.
The other counties joining Lucas as newly in the Red include Athens, Allen, Delaware, Licking, Richland, Scioto and Union.
