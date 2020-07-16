Advertisement

19 Ohio counties now in the red, including Lucas County

Lucas Co. joins Wood Co. at Level 3 of the state's coronavirus advisory.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A total of 19 Ohio counties are now list as Level 3 on the state’s public health advisory system, including Lucas County, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

That means all of Lucas County will now fall under the mandatory mask order.

According to DeWine, the county saw 393 new cases over the last two weeks. The average number of cases has quadrupled over the last three weeks, ER visits have doubled, and people seeing a doctor have tripled.

He pointed toward outbreaks at long-term care facilities and at a recent funeral.

Lucas County moves to Level 3 (red) on Ohio's Public Health Advisory System which tracks coronavirus throughout the state.
Lucas County moves to Level 3 (red) on Ohio's Public Health Advisory System which tracks coronavirus throughout the state.(WTVG)

The other counties joining Lucas as newly in the Red include Athens, Allen, Delaware, Licking, Richland, Scioto and Union.

Ohio Update 7/16

HAPPENING NOW: Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted provide an update on the state of coronavirus in Ohio following his statewide address on Wednesday.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to report businesses not obeying the City of Toledo mask ordinance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Businesses do not have to serve you if you don't wear a mask.

News

Marathon Classic will go on without spectators

Updated: 10 hours ago
The LPGA golf tournament is still happening, but fans will not be permitted at the event.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive coming up Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
All donors will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody as part of the donation process.

Latest News

News

Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Theater had been at the mall for 31 years.

News

Positive COVID-19 case closes Sylvania Auto Title office

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
An employee tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure of the office.

Sports

Marathon Classic will be played without spectators

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis and Lissa Guyton
Organizers made the announcement on Thursday after consulting with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, saying “the safety of spectators, volunteers, staff, and the LPGA athletes remains the top priority.”

News

Toledo reacts to DeWine’s statewide address

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Many were expecting a statewide mandate and say they are ready for one.

News

UTMC postponing Request for Proposals, will focus on short-term stabilization

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The University feels strides have been made in short-term stabilization efforts.

News

Toledo reacts to Gov. DeWine's statewide address

Updated: 21 hours ago
Many were expecting a statewide mask mandate.