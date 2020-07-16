Father charged after accidentally shooting son in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged on two counts after police say he accidentally shot his 3-year-old son Thursday morning in East Toledo.

Michael Bartlett is charged with felonious assault and endangering children. He appeared in court Thursday morning and was released on a Supervised Own Recognizance bond. He will be back in court Friday morning.

Michael Bartlett (WTVG)

Police were called to the scene in the 800 block of McKinley for the incident. The 3-year-old was taken to a hospital; there is no word on his condition, but police on the scene said he was expected to be OK.

Bartlett was also ordered to turnover his guns to Toledo Police upon his release, including three handguns and possibly a .22 rifle.

