Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - After 31 years at the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green, the movie theater is closing its doors.

The announcement came Wednesday to mall management as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a letter to mall management, Cinemark said the coronavirus “unfortunately resulted in economic hardships for Cinemark that ultimately led to this decision.”

Boy has this week been hectic, which brings us some sad news that was just communicated today from Cinemark Corporate.... Posted by Woodland Mall on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.