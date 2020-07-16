Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater
Theater had been at the mall for 31 years
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - After 31 years at the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green, the movie theater is closing its doors.
The announcement came Wednesday to mall management as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a letter to mall management, Cinemark said the coronavirus “unfortunately resulted in economic hardships for Cinemark that ultimately led to this decision.”
