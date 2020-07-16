Advertisement

Detention officers speak out about safety at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Employees claim they are out numbered by the juveniles
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center are speaking out about safety concerns in the facility. Employees say there was a riot in the boys unit, and some employees want administrators to increase staffing to help with safety.

“We also do not have enough responders at any given time,” one employee said. “I believe Ohio says the number is 12 kids to one staff, which would be great for daycare. Unfortunately we are working with serious youth offenders.”

Some of the teenagers are accused of gun violence and violent assaults. On Monday, employees say there was a riot in the boys unit. Administrators are calling it a disturbance.

“While staff was responding to that incident, another youth snuck out of his door unlocked all the doors. So there was about six or seven youth running around. Two were aggressive with staff,” said administrator Dan Jones.

Jones said a youth went behind a podium which is open to anyone to unlock the doors. Detention workers said the population of the youth they are supervising has changed. They understand the risks working as a detention officer, but feel they’re out numbered while supervising the juveniles.

“Our safety is being minimized,” an employee said. “They’re just being slapped on the wrist in the program when we have a real concern for safety. Things have to change”

At least two employees were injured during what detention workers say was a riot.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive coming up Saturday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
All donors will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody as part of the donation process.

News

Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Theater had been at the mall for 31 years.

News

Positive COVID-19 case closes Sylvania Auto Title office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
An employee tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure of the office.

Lpga

Marathon Classic will be played without spectators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Organizers made the announcement on Thursday after consulting with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, saying “the safety of spectators, volunteers, staff, and the LPGA athletes remains the top priority.”

News

Toledo reacts to DeWine’s statewide address

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Many were expecting a statewide mandate and say they are ready for one.

Latest News

News

UTMC postponing Request for Proposals, will focus on short-term stabilization

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The University feels strides have been made in short-term stabilization efforts.

News

Toledo reacts to Gov. DeWine's statewide address

Updated: 5 hours ago
Many were expecting a statewide mask mandate.

News

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing sites in Ohio

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The nationwide chain now has more than 160 testing sites in Ohio.

News

Father charged after accidentally shooting son in East Toledo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Michael Bartlett faces two charges from the Thursday morning shooting.

News

Bedford Twp Veterans Center relocates

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
An area non-profit that caters to veterans is relocating in Monroe County.