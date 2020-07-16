Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive coming up Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior Fellowship Hall, 2820 W. Alexis Rd. in Toledo.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code JBSORRELL or call 1-800-RED CROSS. All donors will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody as part of the donation process.

Sorrell, a Whitmer student, died in an accident in 2016.

