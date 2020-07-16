Lucas Co. trending towards mask mandate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stopped short of issuing a statewide mask mandate during his Wednesday evening address.

However, Lucas County could be well on its way to receiving such a mandate.

On Thursday, the Ohio State Advisory System map will be updated. Any county in red will have to mandate wearing masks in public, and Lucas County is getting close.

Lucas was in the orange zone last week -- one step below red -- and according to Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski, that red alert may be right around the corner.

"I will say that we're trending in the number of cases," he said. "Thank goodness that we're not seeing any real fatalities.

"If I were just guessing, we're probably going to approach red at some point in time over the next two weeks."

Last week, Wood County was in red, so masks have been required there all week. If would require enough of a downward trend into the orange zone for that mandate to be lifted.

Putnam, Huron, and Sandusky counties are all in the orange zone as well.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.