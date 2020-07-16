Advertisement

Navy says warship fire in San Diego is now out; cause unknown

A helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A Navy statement says there's been significant progress and much less smoke is being emitted from the USS Bonhomme Richard on Tuesday.
A helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A Navy statement says there's been significant progress and much less smoke is being emitted from the USS Bonhomme Richard on Tuesday.(Garrett LaBarge | Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy via AP)
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego Harbor has been extinguished, ending one of the worst infernos to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat in recent years, the Navy announced Thursday.

“All known fires have been extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard,” Rear Adm. Philip E. Sobeck said in a statement.

Teams were continuing to check every space to make sure no fire remained and until that process was complete an official investigation into the cause of the blaze that started Sunday would not begin, he said.

“We did not know the origin of the fire. We do not know the extent of the damage. It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be,” said Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

The news came after the massive ship shifted during the night and listed toward the pier, prompting the Navy to pull off firefighting sailors.

The withdrawal of the roughly 30 sailors on board late Wednesday was out of an abundance of caution and there is no fear of the 840-foot (255-meter) vessel capsizing, said Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger. They were back on the ship within an hour.

The Navy was keeping a close eye on any movements as the ship settles after burning. The fire started in its lower armored vehicle storage area and quickly spread throughout the amphibious assault ship that is akin to a mini-aircraft carrier.

Helicopters dumped more than 1,500 buckets of water on the ship, which had been docked in San Diego harbor undergoing maintenance.

The Navy believes a spark from an unknown source first ignited heavy-duty cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies that were being stored in the lower vehicle storage area.

The fire traveled upward to the well deck — a wide hangar type area — and took off from there, Navy officials have said.

The fire at one point reached up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (538 degrees Celsius), threatening to soften steel.

Experts said shipboard fires are difficult to douse.

“It’s very difficult to choke off oxygen in open deck spaces” and then to follow the flames into all the nooks on a craft, said maritime lawyer Rod Sullivan, who served in the Navy.

It’s not uncommon for ship fires to take days to extinguish, he added, pointing to a fire last month on a car-carrying cargo ship that burned for eight days in Jacksonville, Florida.

The difficulty was compounded aboard the Bonhomme Richard because it was undergoing maintenance and there was scaffolding, along with other equipment and debris in the way of firefighters. One of the ship’s fire suppression systems also was deactivated because of the maintenance project.

It could cost an estimated $4 billion to replace the ship if it is deemed un-salvageable. The Bonhomme Richard was nearing the end of a two-year-long upgrade estimated to cost $250 million. It was being done so the ship could start being used to deploy the Marine Corps’ F-35Bs in the Pacific.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation since Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Civil rights veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian dead at 95

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died. He was 95.

Coronavirus

New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, leaving some states short on hospital beds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, leaving some states short on hospital beds

National

Apple releases preview of new emoji characters coming later in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Apple releases the designs for some of its new emojis coming later this year.

National

Apple releases the designs for some of its new emojis coming later this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Apple releases the designs for some of its new emojis coming later this year.

Latest News

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

Coronavirus

A doctor explains ‘maskne’ and how to treat it

Updated: 6 hours ago
If the masks fit, you might get a zit. A look into "maskne" and how you can prevent and treat it.

Coronavirus

As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Coronavirus: Mask debate heats up

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Several mayors are ready to take on the governor of Georgia to enforce their mask mandate

National

Post reports misconduct allegations against DC NFL team

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.