Person of interest named in recent Wood Co. homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name and picture of a person of interest its seeking in a recent homicide.

Josephine Torres is described as 5-feet tall, 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff’s Office believes she is in the Toledo area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ryan Richards at 419-354-9693 or rrichards@co.wood.oh.us.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.