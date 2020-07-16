Positive COVID-19 case closes Sylvania Auto Title office
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An employee at the Sylvania branch of the Automobile and Watercraft Title office has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the closing of the office.
All employees of the office, at 4900 N. McCord Rd., have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for any symptoms. The Deputy Registrar offices of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are not impacted by this closing and are open for business at their regular business hours.
Title-related transactions can be done at one of the following locations:
Lucas County Auto Title
1600 Madison Ave.
Toledo, OH 43604
419-213-8844
Lucas County Auto Title
4456 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH 43614
419-213-2500
Lucas County Auto Title
3034 Navarre Ave.
Oregon, OH 43616
419-213-8580
