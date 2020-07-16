Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 case closes Sylvania Auto Title office

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An employee at the Sylvania branch of the Automobile and Watercraft Title office has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the closing of the office.

All employees of the office, at 4900 N. McCord Rd., have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for any symptoms. The Deputy Registrar offices of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are not impacted by this closing and are open for business at their regular business hours.

Title-related transactions can be done at one of the following locations:

Lucas County Auto Title

1600 Madison Ave.

Toledo, OH 43604

419-213-8844

Lucas County Auto Title

4456 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Toledo, OH 43614

419-213-2500

Lucas County Auto Title

3034 Navarre Ave.

Oregon, OH 43616

419-213-8580

