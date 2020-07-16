Advertisement

Retailers cash in on new ‘mask economy’ amid pandemic

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- A simple safety staple amid the global pandemic is giving the business of accessories a new face.

It took just a few days for Meghan Navoy to pivot her small textiles business, Rosemarine Textiles, to making face masks.

“I at first was just giving them for free in a bin on my front porch. Then there was a huge surge in demand, and I listed them on my Etsy shop” Navoy said. “I have had my shop for two years; I’ve never had anything that had this sort of demand.”

Etsy says more than 12 million masks were sold in April alone and Navoy had to pause sales of all her products for a month just to clear her backlog of mask orders.

Three months on, the masks are still one of her top three bestselling items and she’s hired an extra person to help her.

“I think people had no mask at all in the beginning and now I think most people have at least one to wear. Now, it’s more people who are looking for a cute mask that goes with their style,” Navoy said.

That shift has brought much larger businesses into the face mask market, despite the political back and forth.

Luxury brands such as Marc Jacobs, whose $100 masks are sold out, to retailers like Gap, are rushing into the growing business.

Just in May, Gap sold more than 3 million masks across its different brands.

Brands are using masks as an opportunity to showcase their signature styles, such as Levis bandana-print mask. The company says their masks have been the most viewed item on their website for the past six weeks.

It’s not just the world of fashion that is capitalizing on the mask industry. Companies, such as Dunkin Donuts, are demonstrating how masks have become a marketing opportunity.

“I think it’s becoming an ubiquitous staple and there’s no good reason why most retailers wouldn’t provide it either as a customer service feature, or as a branding opportunity, or as a fashion accessory,” Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University said. “This is an opportunity to create a brand-new genre of accessories.”

In early April, Vistaprint, the company best know for business cards and custom signage, realized their customers needs had changed as businesses began to look towards reopening.

“For us to get into face mask was a pretty, pretty easy decision. We worked to serve small businesses every single day,” Vistaprint CMO Ricky Engelberg said. “And one of the biggest things we saw that was going to happen was small businesses had to able reopen safely.”

Vistaprint says it can now producer a couple of hundred thousand masks a month, with the ability to scale.

“Will it be a category that is as urgent as it is right now, a year from now? Probably not. Will it be something that’s way more part of our everyday lives going forward than it is, that it was six months ago? Definitely,” Engelberg said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive coming up Saturday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
All donors will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody as part of the donation process.

National

Florida kangaroo in custody after hopping on streets of Fort Lauderdale

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Florida police officers hopped into action to capture a kangaroo Thursday morning.

National Politics

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

Coronavirus

Frustrated by coronavirus? Iceland wants to help by letting you scream

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Its tourism board has a website where you can record your screams, and listen to other people’s screams as well.

Coronavirus

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Target, CVS join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 39 minutes ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

National

Mike Tyson to battle ‘Jaws’ for Shark Week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The special is billed as "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef."

News

Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Theater had been at the mall for 31 years.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine in Britain ready for next step

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The vaccine development team at Imperial College in London are proceeding with the second, larger round of human trials.

National

Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of 5-year-old son

Updated: 1 hour ago
The sentencing hearing for 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham began Thursday in McHenry County.

National

Chris Evans praises boy who saved sister from dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Captain America actor tells the boy he's a hero in a video.