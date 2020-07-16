Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing sites in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Thursday, Rite Aid will open an additional 161 COVID-19 testing sites in Ohio. There are three in northwest Ohio:

• 3013 Monroe St., Toledo

• 7225 Airport Hwy., Holland

• 618 N. Clinton St., Defiance

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

The self-testing parking lot sites are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. According to a press release, Rite Aid has the capacity to conduct up to 10,000 tests daily across all locations through online appointments.

