Rolling in style: Famous movie replica vehicles up for auction

The Ectomobile, Batmobile, and "Back to the Future" DeLorean replicas could be yours
A replica of the Ectomobile from "Ghostbusters" will be sold at an Ohio auction on Aug. 1. (Photo courtesy of US Marshals)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If rolling around town like Marty McFly or Dr. Peter Venkman is a goal, then the US Marshals have an auction you'll want to see.

On Saturday, August 1, the Marshals will auction off three custom automobiles, replicas of famous cars from the movies "Ghostbusters," "Back to the Future," and "Batman."

A replica of the Batmobile from "Batman" will be sold at an Ohio auction on Aug. 1. (Photo courtesy of US Marshals)
The vehicles are being sold pursuant to a forfeiture order in a federal case against Ryan Sheridan, a northeast Ohio man who was convicted on 60 counts including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the use of a registration number issued to another to obtain a controlled substance, operating a drug premises, money laundering and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

“These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicare, and therefore American taxpayers,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio said. “The U.S. Marshals routinely sell vehicles, real estate and other assets in order to return proceeds to victims of federal crimes.”

A replica of the vehicle from "Back to the Future" will be sold at an Ohio auction on Aug. 1. (Photo courtesy of US Marshals)
The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at Skipco Auto Auction in Canal Fulton, Ohio. The auction will also be simulcast on the internet. Participants need to preregister at this website.

