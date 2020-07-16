Rossford School Board member says masks should not be mandated in the Fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford School Board Member Tiffany Densic says wearing a mask should be a decision for parents and not the schools.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Densic argued, ”legally or constitutionally I don’t have the right to make anyone decide what they should do for their children. It’s up to the parents, whether they wear face masks or face coverings or not.”

Densic says scientific data from the UK and Germany and other countries lead her to this opinion.

“All say children don’t transmit the virus to teachers or parents,” she says. “So if it’s my choice and my choice only, I say send the kids back to school five days a week. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t, don’t. And for those parents concerned about their children, they are more than welcome to keep their kids home and do online schooling.”

According to a report from Reuters in May, some European epidemiologists believe there is some evidence to support the claim that children are less likely to spread the virus than adults. They are not, however, willing to state that children don’t transmit coronavirus at all. Meanwhile, in June, a study of 1,500 German school children and 500 teachers found evidence that schools may play a much smaller role in the spread of the virus than initially expected.

Rossford is in the process of surveying parents to see what format they want the district to implement in the fall, including options for in-person or hybrid classes. Superintendent Dan Creps says if parents choose either of those options, masks will be required.

“We are working very closely with our county health departments, we’re looking at Ohio Dept. of Health, certainly the CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” says Creps. “All of those organizations speak unanimously about the benefits of masks.”

Wood County is under a mask mandate by Governor Dewine due to the up-tick in coronavirus cases in the county.

“We are looking forward to and are going to do our best to bring students back, says Creps. “Now how that looks is yet another question will it be a hybrid, schedule? we are preparing for that or an all open all day, every day is an option.”

