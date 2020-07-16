Advertisement

Rossford School Board member says masks should not be mandated in the Fall

District leaders says if students return in the buildings they will be required to wear them.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford School Board Member Tiffany Densic says wearing a mask should be a decision for parents and not the schools.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Densic argued, ”legally or constitutionally I don’t have the right to make anyone decide what they should do for their children. It’s up to the parents, whether they wear face masks or face coverings or not.”

Densic says scientific data from the UK and Germany and other countries lead her to this opinion.

“All say children don’t transmit the virus to teachers or parents,” she says. “So if it’s my choice and my choice only, I say send the kids back to school five days a week. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t, don’t. And for those parents concerned about their children, they are more than welcome to keep their kids home and do online schooling.”

According to a report from Reuters in May, some European epidemiologists believe there is some evidence to support the claim that children are less likely to spread the virus than adults. They are not, however, willing to state that children don’t transmit coronavirus at all. Meanwhile, in June, a study of 1,500 German school children and 500 teachers found evidence that schools may play a much smaller role in the spread of the virus than initially expected.

Rossford is in the process of surveying parents to see what format they want the district to implement in the fall, including options for in-person or hybrid classes. Superintendent Dan Creps says if parents choose either of those options, masks will be required.

“We are working very closely with our county health departments, we’re looking at Ohio Dept. of Health, certainly the CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” says Creps. “All of those organizations speak unanimously about the benefits of masks.”

Wood County is under a mask mandate by Governor Dewine due to the up-tick in coronavirus cases in the county.

“We are looking forward to and are going to do our best to bring students back, says Creps. “Now how that looks is yet another question will it be a hybrid, schedule? we are preparing for that or an all open all day, every day is an option.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to report businesses not obeying the City of Toledo mask ordinance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Businesses do not have to serve you if you don't wear a mask.

News

Marathon Classic will go on without spectators

Updated: 10 hours ago
The LPGA golf tournament is still happening, but fans will not be permitted at the event.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

19 Ohio counties now in the red, including Lucas County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Lucas County moves to Level 3 (red) on Ohio's Public Health Advisory System which tracks coronavirus throughout the state.

Latest News

News

Josh Sorrell Memorial Blood Drive coming up Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
All donors will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody as part of the donation process.

News

Cinemark closes Woodland Mall movie theater

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Theater had been at the mall for 31 years.

News

Positive COVID-19 case closes Sylvania Auto Title office

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
An employee tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure of the office.

Sports

Marathon Classic will be played without spectators

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis and Lissa Guyton
Organizers made the announcement on Thursday after consulting with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, saying “the safety of spectators, volunteers, staff, and the LPGA athletes remains the top priority.”

News

Toledo reacts to DeWine’s statewide address

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Many were expecting a statewide mandate and say they are ready for one.

News

UTMC postponing Request for Proposals, will focus on short-term stabilization

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The University feels strides have been made in short-term stabilization efforts.