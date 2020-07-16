UT, BG, MAC wait on Power 5 conferences to make decisions on the college football season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The decision by the Big Ten to only play conference games will end up making a big hit in the budgets of those teams with whom they canceled.

Bowling Green is out $1.2 million from Ohio State and $1 million from Illinois.

“Prior to the public announcement, Gene Smith and Josh Whitman gave me a call,” said Bowling Green State Athletic Director Bob Moosbrugger. “I wasn’t surprised by the decision, just surprised by the timing of it. Both Gene and Josh said we’re sorry but they will try to work to make it right.”

While a deal may yet be struck, without that money, changes will need to be made.

“The business models for universities will probably forever be changed,” says Moosbrugger. “We’ve already seen it.”

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have opted to only play conference games, the sports world is still waiting on a decision from the ACC, SEC, and Big 12.

In order for the Mid-American Conference to make decisions about the college football season they first have to wait to see what Power 5 Conferences decide.

“Is there a timeline?” asks Moosbrugger. “I think that late July, early August is the time frame we have to make this decision.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.