TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low 70. SATURDAY: Hot and humid with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. SUNDAY: Hot and very humid with PM storms. Highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will jump to around 100° each afternoon this weekend.

