Dump truck involved in rollover crash in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - A dump truck was involved in a rollover crash Friday morning in Ottawa Hills, closing down Talmadge Rd.

The dump truck was heading north on Talmadge when it rolled over and spilled dirt on the roadway. The driver told police she heard something break on the truck and lost control when it rolled over.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Talmadge was closed between Bancroft and Brookside.

