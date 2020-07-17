Advertisement

Findlay man arrested in stabbing assault

Carson Fuqua charged with felonious assault
Carson Fuqua is charged with felonious assault for the stabbing of Elijah Miller.
Carson Fuqua is charged with felonious assault for the stabbing of Elijah Miller.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay man is charged after he allegedly stabbed another man Monday.

Carson T. Fuqua, 51, is charged with felonious assault.

According to authorities, Fuqua stabbed Elijah B. Miller, 40, several times in the head, neck, chest, and abdomen. Miller was taken to the hospital, where emergency surgery was performed.

Fuqua was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

