Findlay man arrested in stabbing assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay man is charged after he allegedly stabbed another man Monday.

Carson T. Fuqua, 51, is charged with felonious assault.

According to authorities, Fuqua stabbed Elijah B. Miller, 40, several times in the head, neck, chest, and abdomen. Miller was taken to the hospital, where emergency surgery was performed.

Fuqua was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

