Former assistant fire chief charged for alleged sexual contact with underage female

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former assistant fire chief in Clayton, Michigan has been arrested for alleged sexual contact with an underage female.

Joseph Garrow was arrested on a two-count felony warrant for criminal sexual conduct 4th degree and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Garrow's alleged behavior happened at a New Year's Eve party this year. Michigan State Police Troopers were dispatched to a complaint in early January in reference to the alleged incident.

Garrow was arraigned in 2A District Court on Thursday.

If anyone has any information regarding Garrow, please contact Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

