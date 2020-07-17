Local Red Cross chapter needs volunteers and blood donors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic has affected just about everything in our world, and that includes the operations of the American Red Cross. The local chapter of the organization is working to add to its volunteer ranks as it continues to negotiate these uncertain times.

Just like most non-profits, there are a lot of new challenges facing the Red Cross in the midst of the pandemic. Two of the biggest challenges are getting people to donate blood and recruiting new volunteers.

Many of the organization’s volunteers fall into high risk categories when it comes to COVID-19. Leaders of the local chapter say there are also people who are concerned about the safety of donating blood. According to the Red Cross, all CDC guidelines are followed when blood is drawn including social distancing, masks and constant cleaning.

There are also fewer places where the Red Cross can hold blood drives right now. That’s because a lot of the businesses that usually host them are nor running on a normal schedule right now.

There are a lot of ways you can get involved. They’re looking for people will all different skill sets, and you can do most of the training on-line. If you don’t have the time to help, cash donations are also needed.

Log on to redcross.org to learn more.

